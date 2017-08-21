Motorist drives wrong way on PAVEMENT at busy Wigan junction

Dashcam footage of a motorist driving along the pavement near one of Wigan's busiest junctions has gone viral.

To the amazement of onlookers the silver Nissan Note is pictured on a vehicle's dashcam crawling away from the Saddle and into the Asda petrol station exit.

The car on the pavement near to Asda at Saddle Junction

It has led some to speculate that the confused driver had come out of Frith Street and, instead of turning left onto the roundabout, mistakenly took a right.

On realising the error, the motorist then took evasive action by driving onto the pavement.

Police are investigating the incident.