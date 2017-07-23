Murder inquiry launched after death of 28-year-old woman in Wigan

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman died at her home in Wigan last night.

Police say they were called to a house in Thomas Street, Hindley Green, at around 8.20pm by paramedics, who had previously been alerted to the sudden death of a 28-year-old woman at the property.

An investigation was immediately launched into the circumstances of the death and a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The inquiry will continue today and detectives are urging anyone who may have any information relating to the death to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Clare Devlin from Wigan CID, said: "First of all, my thoughts are with the family of this young woman, who had her whole life in front of her. This truly is heartbreaking.

"We have launched a murder inquiry into her death. A Home Office post mortem examination has yet to take place, but once it has we will hopefully have more answers to our questions.

"We have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder. We will continue to question him today. Anyone who may have any information that could help us with our investigation is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

"I want to be able to give the woman's family the answers they deserve."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7103 or alternatively contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.