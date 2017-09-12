New store suffers hate crime attack

Malicious yobs who daubed racist graffiti on a newly opened Wigan convenience store have been slammed.



Vile slurs, including references to terrorism and sex grooming gangs, were painted on the outside walls of the Right Choices shop in Norley.

The disgusting graffiti, which appears to have been done with an aerosol, even contained references to the so-called Islamic State.

Around half a dozen smears and slogans were painted on the Severn Drive store, which has only recently launched after being converted from a former pub and restaurant.

Residents living nearby condemned the graffiti and those responsible have also been heavily criticised by Wigan Council.

The police have been made aware of the incident, which was discovered early on Monday morning.

One concerned homeowner in the area said that while residents have had to ensure anti-social behaviour problems there are fears the racist slogans may have been done by someone with sinister intentions.

He said: “It is absolutely disgusting.

“I’m concerned that this isn’t the work of teenagers or youths who congregate here, they wouldn’t know who Isis are.

“This could be by someone with an interest in the National Front or one of those organisations.

“My neighbour who can see the entire front of the building rang on Monday morning to say what had happened and we’ve phoned the police about it because of the race hate aspect of it.”

The homeowner said it was not the first time racially aggravated graffiti had been sprayed on the building since it changed hands a couple of months ago.

Wigan Council confirmed on Monday removing the vile graffiti was being treated as a top priority.

Paul Barton, assistant director for environment, said: “Graffiti like this is disgraceful and taints the image of the many good people who live in our borough. We will be removing it immediately.

“We would encourage members of the public to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us or to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).”

GMP said it was called at around 8.45am on Monday to reports of criminal damage.

The force said the incident was being reviewed and officers would be visiting the location.