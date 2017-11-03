Officer’s finger broken in row

A police officer who intervened in a domestic dispute on a Wigan supermarket car park suffered a broken finger, a court heard.

Pc Lindsey Sutch saw Christopher Brown involved in a heated dispute with his then-partner outside Asda at Robin Park, Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told.

She approached the couple and asked Brown, who was shouting and swearing, to step away from the car, said Steve Woodman, prosecuting.

But as she placed her hand on his arm Brown, without warning, decided to run off, the court heard.

Her hand, as she attempted to hold onto him, was dragged away and collided with a nearby trolley, said Mr Woodman.

Brown continued to run off and Pc Sutch decided, in the interest of her own safety and his, not to pursue him further, justices heard.

Later the 32-year-old, who had been circulated as “wanted”, attended Wigan Police Station to be interviewed. He claimed he had been having an argument with his partner over whether their small children should be placed in trolleys while they were shopping.

When first questioned by police he insisted the officer had no right to place her hand on his arm during the argument.

Peter Moran, defending, said that when his client saw the police officer he feared he was going to be arrested and decided to run off.

The court heard Brown had been jailed for four years at Liverpool Crown Court in 2014 for dealing in hard drugs.

Mr Moran said the defendant had “not presented any problems to society” for around three years since his prison release.

Brown accepted he had been reckless in running away, rather than meaning to cause any intentional harm, the court heard.

Mr Moran said that since the incident Brown had parted from his partner and now lived with his 84-year-old grandmother, whom he helped to look after.

Brown, of Smethurst Lane, Pemberton, admitted assaulting a police officer and was fined £360 with £150 court costs. He was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation to Pc Sutch.