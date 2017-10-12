Pair jailed after stabbing man and woman in their own home during robbery

Two men who forced their way into a house in Wigan and stabbed the occupants have been jailed.



Craig Mackin, 37, of Meadow Street, Springfield, Wigan, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, section 18 assault, and section 47 assault, after a trial at Bolton Crown Court.

Craig Heaton, 46, of Markland Court, Frog Lane, Wigan, had earlier pleaded guilty to burglary.

Today (Thursday) they were sentenced. Mackin received a total of 18 years while Heaton was handed a three-year and four month sentence.

At about 9.30pm on Saturday, April 15, Mackin and Heaton forced their way into a house on Avon Road in Wigan and threatened the occupants with a kitchen knife, demanding money.

Mackin then punched one of the occupants in the face; a woman aged 26, and stabbed her in the thigh.

A 50-year-old man was also stabbed in the leg by Mackin.

One of the victims managed to call police and, as Mackin and Heaton were trying to flee, the police attended and arrested them.

Both victims were taken to hospital and treated for stab wounds.

Detective Sergeant Nigel Rigby of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “This was a nasty and violent attempt to get money from the victims, which sadly ended in two people being stabbed.

“Mackin and Heaton thought they could get away with it and were trying to flee when they were stopped by police and today’s sentence just shows that crime doesn’t pay.”