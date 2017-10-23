Pensioner threatened with knife in terrifying carjacking

A pensioner was robbed at knife-point while he was waiting at the side of the road for breakdown assistance.

The 70-year-old man was attacked in the terrifying incident on Manchester Road in Higher Ince.

Two men forced open the door of the blue Chrysler Estate before brandishing the blade at the unfortunate motorist and dragging him onto the floor by his jacket.

The offenders stole the victim’s keys before getting into the car and driving off towards the centre of Wigan.

The man had been waiting for roadside assistance when he was attacked after he discovered a pin in his tyre.

Police are now asking for public help to find those responsible for the robbery, which happened at around 7am on Wednesday October 4.

Detective Constable (DC) Andrew Hill of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “The panic this man must have felt as he was dragged out of his own car and threatened at knife-point is unimaginable.

“These men saw an opportunity and took advantage of the victim who was unlucky enough to get a flat tyre.

“This happened at a time when people will have been travelling to work and going about their day, so I’m urging anyone who saw something suspicious, to please come forward and help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7124 or 101, quoting incident number 347 of 04/10/17, or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.