Police hunt knife and hammer raiders

Police are appealing for help to identify two men wanted in connection with a robbery in Hindley.

Shortly after 9pm on Monday September 25, police were called to the Premier shop on Sandy Lane in Hindley to reports that two men had entered the shop, threatened staff with a knife and a hammer and stole cash and cigarettes.

Police launched an investigation, however, the two men have not yet been traced.

Images of the men have now been released in the hope that someone will be able to identify them.

PC Amelia Trimble from GMP said: “We have conducted extensive enquiries and have done all that we can to identify these two men, unfortunately we have not had any positive leads.

“I am hoping that by issuing these images, someone’s memory might be triggered, and they might have a vital bit of information that could help us catch those responsible.

“The men’s faces are mainly covered, but one in particular is wearing a distinctive hoodie with what looks like a skull on it. I’m hoping someone might recognise this and get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7292 or 101 quoting incident number 2163 of 25.09.17, alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.