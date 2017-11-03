Police hunt robber who struck 89-year-old in the face with a stolen handbag

Detectives are hunting an intruder who hit an 89-year-old woman in the face during a robbery in her own home.



Police have condemned an attack on the pensioner after she answered a knock on her door in Hamilton Square last week.

She was confronted by a man who pushed his way into her home, forcing her out of the way, before knocking her to the floor.

Detectives say he then went into her bedroom, where he took her handbag.

And as he left the house, he hit the victim in the face with the stolen bag.

The incident took place at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, October 24.

This man is described as white, aged from 40 to 60, between 5ft and 6ft tall, of medium build and had a distinctive nose.

He was wearing a fawn-coloured peak cap with brown stripes, a brown jacket and brown trousers.

Det Sgt Philip Housley, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “I cannot imagine the kind of person who would think it’s acceptable to break into an elderly lady’s home and take her most valued possessions.

“Not content with shattering her sense of security, this man then left the victim on the floor after forcing her to the ground.

“We’re appealing for the public’s help, so if you were in the area at the time or have seen someone who recognises the description of the offender, then please give us a call.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 0161 856 2984 or 101, quoting incident number 2040 of October 24. This can also be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.