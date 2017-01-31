Police hunting trio of robbers

Police hunting three young men who robbed a woman in broad daylight in Wigan have released further information.

At around 10am on Monday January 23, a 27-year-old woman was walking on a footpath next to Westfield Community School, Montrose Avenue, when she was set upon by the group.

The trio laughed as they pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the ribs and hit her round the head, all the while verbally abusing her.

As she lay on the ground, one of the offenders searched her handbag and took some cash before all three fled.

The woman sustained bruising and swelling to her ribs and face as a result of the attack.

The first man is described as white, around 20-years-old, 5ft 10ins-tall, of slim build and spoke with a local accent.

He was clean shaven, had bags under his eyes, skinny lips and pronounced cheek bones.

He was wearing a dark-coloured cap, a dark blue zip-up jacket with three white stripes on the arms, black gloves, and dark blue tracksuit bottoms. It is believed he had at least one ring on his right hand under his glove.

The second man is described as white, around 20-years-old, 5ft 6ins to 8ins-tall, and of medium build.

He had short, brown hair with two distinct hair lengths, a round face and was clean shaven.

He was wearing a light grey zip-up tracksuit jacket with a thick, six-inch white band around the waist, dirty light grey jogging bottoms, and black gloves.

The third man is described as white, around 20-years-old, 5ft 10ins-tall, of slim build, and had light brown hair and a wispy beard.

He was missing some teeth and was wearing a black cap and gloves and all black clothing, with his pants particularly muddy.

He was pushing a black mountain bike, which was very dirty and had a white or red logo on the bar between the pedals and the front forks. There was also a white bag tied around the seat.

Detective Constable Cameron Hackett, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This was a cowardly attack on a lone mother who was simply making her way to work after dropping her children off at school.

“She has understandably been left shaken by this terrifying incident, but having had time to collect her thoughts, has now provided us with some detailed descriptions of the three offenders.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the men described to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 7259 or 101, quoting incident number 558 of 23/01/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.