Police in 48-hour crackdown on estate's troublemakers

A police inspector has issued a dispersal order as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour this weekend.

Troublemakers will now be required to leave parts of Pemberton, if required to by a police officer or community support officer, under the terms of a dispersal order issued by Wigan Police.

Insp Neil Lawless has authorised the restriction for an area covering Lamberhead Road, Norley Hall Avenue, Medway Walk, Hodder Close and land around Westfield Community School.

The order, which can be made under the Anti Social Behaviour Act 2003, came into force at 5pm on Friday and will last until 5pm tomorrow.

Under the order, Insp Lawless said he was "satisfied on reasonable grounds that the use of this power in that locality for the specified period may be necessary for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of - (a) members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or

(b) the occurrence in the locality of crime or disorder."

He says that there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour by young people in the area, with this part of Pemberton becoming a "hotspot" over the course of several months.

"These incidents are resulting in harassment, alarm and distress for local residents," he added.