Police in 48-hour crackdowns on estate troublemakers

A police inspector has issued two dispersal orders as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour this weekend.



Troublemakers are being required to leave parts of Pemberton and Marsh Green, if required to by a police officer or community support officer, under the terms of dispersal orders issued by Wigan Police.

Insp Neil Lawless has authorised the restrictions for an area covering Lamberhead Road, Norley Hall Avenue, Medway Walk, Hodder Close and land around Westfield Community School, in one case.

And the second dispersal order covers parts of the Marsh Green district including Canberra Road, Marsh Green itself, Scot Lane, Comet Road and Kitt Green Road.

The Pemberton order, which has been made under the Anti Social Behaviour Act 2003, came into force at 5pm on Friday and lasts until 5pm on Sunday. The Marsh Green order started at 6pm on Friday and is also scheduled to last for 48 hours.

Under the orders, Insp Lawless said he was "satisfied on reasonable grounds that the use of this power in that locality for the specified period may be necessary for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of - (a) members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or

(b) the occurrence in the locality of crime or disorder."

He says that there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour by young people in both areas, with these parts of Marsh Green and Pemberton becoming "hotspots" over the course of several months.

"These incidents are resulting in harassment, alarm and distress for local residents," he added.