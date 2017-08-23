Police issue appeal for 'threats to kill' man

An appeal has been issued by police for a wanted man from Leigh.

Dale Stanley, 23, is being sought by Greater Manchester Police over a series of "domestic-related" offences.

These are said to include making threats to kill, assault and breach of a restraining order.

Stanley is also said to have links to the St Helens and Bolton areas.

Police are asking anyone who has seen him to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.