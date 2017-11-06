Police probe after sledgehammer attack at petrol station

Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a petrol station in Hindley.



At around 2.40am on Tuesday (October 31), police were called to reports of an armed robbery at a Texaco garage on Atherton Road.

The offenders had approached the shop in a car, carrying a large builder’s bag with them.

Out of this bag they produced a sledgehammer, which they then used to smash the glass on the customer door, which was locked.

They went over to the counter and used the sledgehammer to break into the till draw and take money from within it.

The group put cigarettes they stole from behind the counter into the bag they were carrying, before fleeing from the shop in the car they’d arrived in.

Detective Constable Amelia Trimble of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This group used a sledgehammer in a brutal and violent way, to steal money and cause terror.

“Thankfully the person working inside was able to hide from the offenders, but this doesn’t take away from the aggressive way they broke in and took these valued items from the shop.

“This should be a quiet time of night, so I’m urging anyone who heard the noise of the glass breaking, or any kind of disturbance, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7292 or 101, quoting incident number 143 of 31/10/17. This can also be done anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.