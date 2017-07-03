Police probe over missing Wigan teens

Police are appealing for information to find two teenagers who are missing from Appley Bridge.

Damian Howes and Alfie McIntosh, both aged 14, went missing from an address on Hall Lane at around 10pm on Sunday, July 2.

Damian Howes

Damian is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, slim build with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms and black and grey trainers.

Alfie is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, slim build with short mousey coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and black and grey trainers.

They have links to the Carlisle and Brighton areas.

If anyone has seen Damian or Alfie or has any information on their whereabouts we would urge them to contact us.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1430 of July 2nd.