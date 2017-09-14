Police release body cam footage of Mark Buckley's arrest on suspicion of murder

This is the moment police dramatically swooped on the suspected killer of Wigan student Ellen Higginbottom.



Mark Buckley was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 18 - just a day after Ellen's body was discovered in a wheat field near to Orrell Water Park.

At around 7.20pm on Friday, June 16, police received a call to report 18-year-old Ellen from Worsley missing from home.

Ellen had not returned from Winstanley college where she had been revising for her A-levels, this was extremely out of character and her family and friends were very worried.

A police search began in Orrell Water Park in Wigan, as this was the last place she was known to have been.

At around 2.30am on Saturday, June 18, Ellen’s body was sadly found.

