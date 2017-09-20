Police respond to terror

British Transport Police has reassured Wiganers not to be alarmed by increased police patrols at some of the borough’s railway stations.

Commuters travelling from town centre train stations on Monday morning may have noticed that there were more officers visible since Friday’s terror attack in London.

The UK threat was raised to critical after an improvised device exploded on a train at Parsons Green station in London. It has since been lowered back to severe- but an attack still remains “highly likely”.

Since the increase on Friday night, extra officers have been highly visible both onboard trains and at key stations nationally. Specialist counter terrorism officers have been working closely with police forces in order to deter and disrupt further terrorist atrocities.

Op Temperer, enacted by the Prime Minister, has allowed extra firearms officers from the Ministry of Defence Police to patrol alongside BTP.

These highly visible patrols will continue to be in place for the time being to ensure that the public continue to feel reassured as they travel throughout the network.

Ass Chf Con Robin Smith from BTP, said: “Undoubtedly the terrorist incident at Parsons Green Tube station would have caused concern amongst the public. Therefore, we quickly took action to step up patrols and provide an enhanced level of visibility both on trains and at stations nationally.

“In the coming days, we will be maintaining this enhanced level of visibility throughout the country. This means that those members of the public travelling to work can feel at ease knowing we’re out there keeping them safe.

“Of course, it is important that the public continue to be alert and not alarmed. If you see something that does not look right to you, let us know immediately. Contact us by sending a text to 61016 or call the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

“We would also like you to stop our officers and tell us if you see anything suspicious.

“We want you to look out for the unusual – activity or behaviour that strikes you as not quite right and out of place. You may feel it’s nothing but trust your instincts and report it; our intelligence specialists will be able to assess whether the information you have is important or not.”