Police work is a family affair for Corin

Donning a police uniform is very much a family affair for one new recruit from the borough.

For on joining Greater Manchester Police, Corin Willans is following in the footsteps of her dad Barrie, grandfather and great-uncle into a career in law enforcement.

Father and daughter could end up working on the same cases as the latter will be based in the Wigan division where Barrie already serves as a police constable.

The Ashton 23-year-old has already racked up experience supporting victims of crime and working in the prison service as well as volunteering to help the borough’s young people and explained what had made her take the step of joining GMP.

She said: “From a young age I would listen to my dad, grandad and great uncle talk about what had happened during their shifts, who they had arrested, who they helped.

“I knew from then that I wanted to join the force and help people just like them.

“My volunteering experience and role at the prison have provided me with a range of skills, which will be a great benefit to me in my future role as a police officer.

“I know there will be challenges ahead, but with the support from my fellow officers, I’m really looking forward to helping our communities.”

Her success in joining GMP is a great source of pride for her parents, with proud dad Barrie expressing his delight at having another police officer in the family and giving some idea of what she can expect in the job.

He said: “Being a police officer is a hard job but I can’t say it’s not enjoyable. As an officer you do things that most people wouldn’t do but I couldn’t think of anything else I’d rather do. I’m so proud of Corin for doing this, as a family she has our full support and I know her mother is in awe of what she is doing.”