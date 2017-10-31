Pony ‘poisoning’ post sparks online outrage

A distraught woman is looking for answers after her young pony was “poisoned” by mysterious toxins in a Wigan field.

Alicia Menzies, 51, from Ince, has been searching for two suspected culprits following the death of two-year-old Harley, which she kept at a field off Princess Road in Ashton.

Early on Thursday morning, Harley was found dead in the field and following a vet examination, it was determined that a high level of toxins had caused his death. However, without a post mortem examination being conducted, there was nothing to say where the toxins came from and how they got into the pony’s system.

An online post has caused controversy with Wiganers after accusations focussed on two young boys referred to as “low life scum” who were the owners’ main suspects for the poisoning.

Hundred of people raced to condemn the teens, with some people suggesting they should receive a harsh punishment for their alleged crime.

Many others, however, defended the youths, saying that it was unfair to convict them via social media with no proof of the crime.

Ms Menzies said: “I have been on the phone to the police and they have referred me to the RSPCA. Both have said there’s nothing they can do without any proof.

“The said said he has been poisoned. He has got toxins in his system but he couldn’t say what or how or who.

“All I wanted to know and get to the bottom of is why the hell were those loads in that field? Why did they come back repeatedly?”

Ms Menzies, following reports from residents living near Harley’s field, believes that it was these youths who caused criminal damage to his stable. “They have been seen numerous times in there,” she said.

The original post, which was shared more than 7,000 times, has since been deleted following criticism, but Ms Menzies is still hoping to get answers about the trespassers in the field.

“I have had Harley since he was three months old,” she said. “I used to go and visit him every day. Even the man who owns the field has got sick of chasing them out.”

Facebook users with knowledge of plants were quick to point out that the presence of Ragwort, a plant which can be fatal to horses, is present within the field and could have been the cause of Harley’s death.

A GoFundMe page was set up in the day’s following Harley’s death. The page remains active and has so far received £50 in donations.

It reads: “Monday, October 3 around 9pm we received a Facebook message off a lady asking if we knew who the horse in the field oppoiste her house belongs to, as she has previously seen us with the horse feeding him etc.

“The lady was concerned asmy mother in law’s horse had been lay in the same position from when she left for work to when she came home from work. I then immediately contacted my mother in law to tell her that Harley (the horse) was out of character.

“We then arrived at our horse and he was there in the field, we physically had to pick him up to help him get back into his stable, we called the vets to come out and they vet advised us that he had been poisoned. Please not let her lose him our of her life.”