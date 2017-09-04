Preston man due in court over death of Wigan student Ellen Higginbottom

A man accused of murdering a teenage college student at a beauty spot will appear in court later today.

Mark Steven Buckley, 51, is accused of the murder of 18-year-old Ellen Higginbottom in Orrell, near Wigan.

She was reported missing by her family after failing to return home from studying at Winstanley College on Friday, June 16 earlier this year.

Her body was found near a wheat field close to Orrell Water Park in Wigan in the early hours of the next day.

A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from multiple wounds to the neck.

The defendant, of New Hall Lane, Preston, is in custody and yet to enter a plea to the charge.

A second defendant, David Steele, 47, of Oakley Avenue, Billinge, Merseyside, is charged with perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods.

Both men will appear at Manchester Crown Court later today.