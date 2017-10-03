Raider caught by police body cam footage

One of two intruders caught red-handed by police body cam footage leaving the scene of a Wigan stabbing has been convicted by a jury.

Craig Mackin, 31, insisted he was not to blame after Andrina Green was left with a knife wound to her leg at her home in Avon Road, Norley.

But officers arriving on the scene, in response to a 999 call, recorded Mackin and his accomplice Craig Heaton leaving the house, shortly afterwards.

Jurors at Bolton Crown Court watched clips of Mackin and Heaton being frogmarched back into the property.

Miss Green could be seen sitting on her stairs, with her partner Vincent Jones in the background, minutes after the stabbing. She was later taken away from medical treatment.

Robert Kearney, prosecuting, said while Miss Green initially denied that either Mackin or Heaton had been involved in forcing their way into the house and taking part in the violence, she later signed a statement implicating the pair.

Police searched Mackin in the hallway at the house and later found a knife underneath a table, close to where he had been standing, which he is thought to have dropped.

Mackin, of Meadow Street, and Heaton, of Martland Court, both Wigan, each denied aggravated burglary.

Heaton pleaded guilty to the offence on the third day of the trial and he was bailed for sentence, and Mackin was convicted after a week-long hearing.

Mackin, who had claimed someone else was responsible for the stabbing, was remanded in custody by Recorder Nicholas Clarke QC, until October 12, when both defendants will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

The court heard that the 999 call, which occurred on the night of April 15, ended only a short time before police made it to the house, which is at the end of a cul-de-sac.