Robber steals cash in pub rampage

A man wielding a baseball bat and wearing a balaclava rampaged through a Wigan pub before threatening the landlord and stealing money.



The terrifying raid happened at The Oak Tree in Ince at around 10.20pm on Monday September 11 and police are now appealing for witnesses.

The offender used the bat to smash the Belle Green Lane pub's fruit machine before emptying the coins inside into a plastic bag.

He then walked towards the bar and demanded the landlord open the till.

He reached over and grabbed a handful of notes before leaving the pub.

The offender is described as wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms and a high-visibility vest and carrying a bag.

DS Graham Clare of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “Unfortunately we do not at this stage have a further description of the man and, as his face was covered, we’ve been unable to identify him.

“Despite this, I know there were people in the area who would have witnessed either the events leading up to, during or after the robbery who may have critical pieces of information for us.

“If you saw anything or have any knowledge of the robbery, please call the investigation team at the next opportunity you have.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5307 quoting reference number 2039 of 11/09/17 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.