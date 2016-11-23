Robbers target convenience store

Robbers targeted a convenience store last night while it was open to customers.

Three men went into the Co-operative, at The Centre in Higher Folds, and forced staff to open the tills.

They took the tills and left.

The robbery happened at 8.40pm on Tuesday and there were customers in the shop at the time.

The men were all wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Police are investigating what happened and they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.