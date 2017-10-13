Robbery suspect is still at large

The prime suspect in a robbery who baited police on social media by claiming they were searching for the wrong man is still at large.

Andrew Evans, from Golborne, has still not been arrested more than six months after the terrifying incident he is wanted in connection with happened in Lowton.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) admitted they have been unable to bring Evans, of Heath Street, into custody on suspicion of robbery and kidnap.

The investigation into the raid at the home of Ron and Margaret Roberts in Lowton took a surreal turn when Evans appeared on social media after the police announced he was wanted for questioning.

He criticised officers in a stream of posts on GMP and Wigan Today’s Facebook pages when appeals for his whereabouts were posted, repeatedly saying he had no involvement in the offence. He accused the police of "ruining peoples lives" and said the police trying to trace him was "shaming" for him and his family.

His mum also waded into the debate with comments attacking police for searching for her son and also hitting out at commenters online.

While Evans’s posturing attracted some support on Wigan Today’s Facebook page other readers became increasingly irritated with the string of messages, telling Evans bluntly that he should go to the police station and clear his name so the investigation could move forwards.

Mr and Mrs Roberts found a male intruder in their home on Stone Cross Lane North some time between 3am and 4am on Thursday, March 16 this year.

The individual gained entry through the front door of the property and confronted Mr Roberts with a gun in one hand and a knife in the other.

After demanding money the offender then bundled the couple into the back of their Land Rover Freelander and embarked on a high-speed drive to Golborne town centre.

He then forced them to withdraw hundreds of pounds from a cash machine on High Street before taking them back home, where he kissed Mrs Roberts’s hand, before departing in the stolen vehicle.

The couple said the offender’s driving was so erratic they feared for their lives.

The 4x4 was seen travelling down the East Lancs Road at around 70mph before it hit a roundabout and flipped

over.

During the initial attempt to find Evans police warned the public numerous times that it was a criminal offence to neglect to tell officers about a wanted person.