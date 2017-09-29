Sex predator is locked up

A paedophile who sexually abused a schoolboy for a decade has been caged for 12 years.

Vile Peter Grant’s reign of terror began when his victim was aged just five and only ended when the youngster finally plucked up the courage to tell his mother earlier this year, a court heard.

The 66-year-old predator, of Bolton Square, Whelley, pleaded guilty to a total of eight sexual assaults over a 10-year period, including four of assault by penetration.

A Bolton Crown Court judge heard that the now 15-year-old boy told his mum that the abuse would take place during family visits to Grant’s home.

The youngster, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was assaulted by the pervert who would routinely hide what he was doing with a newspaper.

Grant was arrested and later charged earlier this year and, at an appearance at Bolton on July 19, he admitted to two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two of sexual assault of a child under 13, two of assault by penetration and two of sexual assault.

The case had been adjourned for the preparation of reports. But this month he was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.