Shock and sadness at young woman's death

The news that a teenage woman's body has been found at a popular Wigan beauty spot has left the community stunned.

Residents expressed horror and sadness after police found the 18-year-old dead at Orrell Water Park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

There was also an outpouring of emotion on social media with dozens of messages being left on Facebook.

People spoke of being shocked by what had happened at the quiet, secluded spot and offered messages of support and sympathy to the woman’s grieving family and friends.

One walker at the Orrell park on Saturday morning, who asked not to be identified, said: “It’s terrible, tragic, horrific.

“I walk here most days and I just can’t believe it. It’s not something you expect to happen.

“My heart goes out to her parents, I’m getting upset just thinking about it.”

Another visitor to Orrell Water Park said: “It’s absolutely shocking. I really feel for the young lady’s family.

"This is generally a place where everybody feels safe. It’s just tragic.”

Scores of messages were also left on Wigan Today’s Facebook page.

Christine Mulvaney wrote: “Absolutely awful! Heart goes out to the family and friends they really need to catch whose done this if anyone suspects someone they know let the police know sooner rather than later then they can get the evidence.”

Gaynor Whalley wrote: “So so sad. As a mother of a teenage daughter I can’t begin to understand what her family are going through. Sending my deepest sympathy to all her family.”

Sharon Howarth said; “I was up watching the helicopter fly round till 2.30 this morning so so sad. Rest in Peace young lady.”

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue also offered her condolences and urged people with information to contact the police.

Ms Fovargue said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman.

“Anyone who has got information should be encouraged to tell the police.

“People do need to remember this is thankfully a rare event, but it’s a dreadful thing which has happened."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has stepped up patrols around the water park to reassure the community.