Six are charged in burglaries plot

Six people are due to appear in court accused of being involved in a string of burglaries.



Police say the charges follow a number of house break-ins across the borough from August to December last year.

An investigation has seen Lewis Crook, 18, of Fredrick Street, Hindley, Leon Slater, 30, of Medlock Way, Platt Bridge, Ashley Heaton, 27, of Alder Avenue, Worsley Hall, and Kieron Harrop, 19, from Wigan, accused of conspiracy to commit burglary.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, also from the Wigan area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with the same offence.

All six will be produced from custody to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 8.