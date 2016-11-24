Solicitor faces fraud charges

A Wigan solicitor will appear before magistrates after being charged with more than 40 counts.

Andrew Davies, 32, of Malvern Close, Wigan, has been charged with 21 counts of fraud by abusing his position as a solicitor.

He has also been charged with 14 counts relating to forgery and counterfeiting, four counts of misusing funds under the Proceeds of Crime Act, one count of theft and one count of attempting to transfer money for his own gain under the Criminal Attempts Act.

The charges relate to 15 offences dating between March 2012 and August 2014 in Manchester.

Davies has been summoned to appear before Bolton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 19.