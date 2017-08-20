Speedboat, caravan and cars wrecked in suspected arson attack

An arson probe has been launched after a suspected arson attack at a storage compound in Leigh.

A speedboat, caravans and cars are all said to have been gutted when a blaze spread through a unit at the Firsdale industrial estate last night.

Fire crews from Leigh and Atherton stations were called out to the site off Nangreaves Road at around 10.30pm last night and found the premises well alight.

Watch manager Kane Partington said: "This was a commercial building and inside there was a speed boat and a couple of caravans and cars, which had been caught up in a well-developed fire.

"The building was being used for storage for vehicles and they were virtually wrecked by the time the fire was brought under control.

"Around half of the building was also damaged and the owner has been in attendance and talking to police.

"There was some CCTV and it is suspected that the cause may be delilberate."

Site owners are understood to have had problems with youths playing on the roof of the building previously and it was suspected that people may have gained access to the compound to sleep in the caravans.

An joint investigation is said to be underway between the police and fire service concerning the fire at the industrial estate, where different premises were targeted by suspected arsonists earlier this year.

Debris and smoke filled surrounding residential areas in mid-July when large bales of paper were set alight.

The flames had spread to a nearby skip containing cardboard. It was suspected intruders had set the fire.

People with any information about the latest incident can contact the police non-emergency number on 101.