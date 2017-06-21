Stabbing victim in stable condition

A Wigan man is now in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach on Monday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, in Hodder Close, Norley, just after 6pm.

Police and paramedics discovered a 33-year-old with a stab wound to his abdomen and he was taken to Wigan Infirmary for emergency treatment.

He was on the critical list at first after the stabbing, which is understood to be a domestic incident. But the condition of the man, who has not been named, was last night said to be ‘stable’.

Police have confirmed a 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Neighbour Vicky Barber said: “I didn’t know what was going on at first until the ambulance arrived.

“One of the girls thought it might have been for me, at first, because I’ve been unwell.

“There were two police cars and a police van here, and later on they sent a van for their dogs and one for the forensics team.

“The people who live there are lovely and they usually stop outside my gate to chat, with their dogs.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “There had been arguments there all day but you just don’t want to get involved.”

Det Insp Paul Rollinson said: “While the man is currently receiving treatment for a significant stab wound in hospital, we have a woman in custody in connection with this incident.

“Officers from our team have been around the address and in the wider area.

“While we are in the early stages of our investigation, we do not believe that there is any wider threat to the public.”

The man was found inside the house with a stab injury and the woman was detained shortly afterwards.

Forensic investigators returned to the scene on Tuesday, to conduct further examinations, and a police car and officer were stationed outside the house for most of the day.

Potential witnesses are being asked to call police on 0161 856 5307, or the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1942 of June 19 o800 555 111.