Stolen car destroyed in fire

A suspected stolen car was deliberately set on fire next to playing fields last night.

Firefighters were called to the car park at Wilson playing fields, off The Grove, Ince, at 11pm.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa had been set alight and was completely burnt out.

Craig Cubbins, crew manager at Hindley fire station, highlighted the problems that car fires can cause.

He said: “It’s a massive drain on resources and a big environmental impact with all the chemicals in cars.

“Wigan Council will be footing the bill to clean up.”