Stolen motorbike is set ablaze close to shop

An investigation is underway after a stolen motorbike was torched close to a convenience store.

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze spreading from the machine to the shop, after the incident in Montrose Avenue, Wigan, was reported to the emergency services at around 12.30am today.

Watch manager Jim Clitheroe said the bike had been left propped at the rear of the property before it was set alight.

Firefighters used a hosereel and positive pressure fans to keep the flames from spreading any further.

The bike is understood to have been stolen and a police inquiry is ongoing.