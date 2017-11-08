Suspended jail term for ‘sex act’ Wigan man

A pervert from Wigan who performed a sex act in the presence of a young girl has been given a suspended prison sentence.

David Sculthorpe, who formerly lived in the Worsley Mesnes area, struck when he thought the girl, then aged 13, was asleep in bed, but she wasn’t.

Appearing for sentence at Bolton Crown Court, Sculthorpe had already pleaded guilty to sexually touching the girl, on an occasion between July 2004 and July 2005.

Judge Richard Gioserano imposed a 16-month prison term, suspended for two years on the 57-year-old.

Sculthorpe was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years, as a result of his conviction.

And the judge also issued a restraining order, preventing him from having any contact with his victim for the next five years.

An earlier hearing before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court was told by prosecutor Steve Woodman that the defendant’s actions had had a long-lasting impact on the victim.

His defence solicitor, Peter Moran, said Sculthorpe only had one previous conviction, which was for a dissimilar offence.

The defendant did not dispute the circumstances of the charge, as relayed by the victim, the court heard, or that his offending was so serious that it could only be properly dealt with by a crown court judge.

Sculthorpe. who had been on bail before his crown court hearing, on condition he did not approach an address in Worsley Mesnes and have any contact with under 16s, had been living in temporary accommodation, ahead of learning his fate.