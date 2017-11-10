“Is that it?” - those were the scoffing words spoken by a young Wigan man sentenced to more than five months in prison for stealing from an industrial estate.

James Ahearne, 20, from Lambton Street, Pemberton, smirked as he was sentenced to jail by magistrates for the theft of more than £500 of goods from Arrow XL.

The court heard Ahearne was caught red-handed by a member of staff as he cycled out of the Martland Mill warehouse at around 5am on Halloween, balancing a £530 television on his bike.

A witness, who recognised Ahearne from previous encounters, immediately alerted security inside the warehouse and police were called.

Magistrates heard Ahearne was easily recognisable due to his mustard-coloured hoody, blue tracksuit pants and visor hat, the latter two he was still wearing when police came to make the arrest.

Crown prosecutor, Steve Woodman, told justices during a police interview Ahearne said: “I’m not *****. If there’s a witness then he’s a grass. I will tell him what I will do to his house when I get out.”

Members of the probation service told the court that Ahearne was on licence for another burglary he was jailed for earlier this year.

Following his arrest in October, Ahearne tested positive for both heroin and cocaine. The court heard he was not currently in employment or on any benefits, but relied on his mum for food and board.

Defending Ahearne, Melissa Fagan asked magistrates to bear in mind that he had not entered the property fully, but had taken a TV stored right by the perimeter ready for loading.

The thief was handed a 22-week sentence at a young offenders’ institution and an extra two weeks behind bars for failing to pay more than £1,000 in court costs from a previous offence.