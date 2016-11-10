Thirteen arrests following drugs raids

More details have been released after 13 people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs in St Helens.

Officers carried out early-morning raids on properties across the town on Thursday November 10 as police tried to smash a huge drug-dealing operation.

Eight of the suspects are from St Helens, with a 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, two 17-year-old males, a 42-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old man from the town all in custody.

Police also arrested two 25-year-old men from Thatto Heath, a 51-year-old male from Sutton, a 48-year-old man from West Park and a 25-year-old man from Clock Face.

A 25-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were also taken into custody on unrelated drugs possession matters.

Police released video footage of the raids, which followed a six-month operation between the regional organised crime unit and St Helens CID.

Cash was recovered from two separate addresses, while a small quantity of class A drugs were found at two houses and class B drugs were recovered from another property.

Police also seized a motocross bike for forensic examination and also found a replica firearm at one address.

Merseyside Police said residents had become increasingly concerned about heroin and crack cocaine being sold and used in St Helens town centre and Thatto Heath.

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their community can call Merseyside Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.