Travellers evicted from land - but some don't move far

Travellers have been shifted from land near a multi-million pound housing development on the border of Leigh and Lowton.

But several caravans simply relocated to a car park close to the Plank Lane swing bridge, near one of the entrances to Pennington Flash.

Neighbours had condemned the ongoing saga as a "farce" after the encampment was moved from Tinsley Park Way before the weekend.

The travellers then pitched on a site less than 100 yards away off Riley Bank Road - where they had been based earlier in the summer.

Council bosses and Taylor Wimpey - which has several holdings in the area and is behind the nearby Pennington Wharf housing development - have pledged to work together to combat the issue.

Fed-up residents saw each party claim the other owned the land. The Homes and Communities Agency, which also owns land locally and is Taylor Wimpey's partner, confirmed they were not responsible.

A large mound of builders' waste has been deposited at the top of Tinsley Park Way and several large concrete blocks are positioned at the entrances to the Riley Bank Road cul-de-sac.

Travellers also ended up on the children's playground, in Crankwood Road, earlier in the summer.