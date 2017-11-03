Two-day purge ordered on firework throwers

Youths throwing fireworks around at a busy junction have prompted a 48-hour crackdown by police.

Troublemakers have been plaguing the Ince Bar crossroads for a number of weeks, antagonising motorists and dog walkers by hurling firecrackers into the street.

Coun David Molyneux, deputy council leader and an Ince ward representative, reported the fireworks concerns to Wigan Police.

And as a result a two-day dispersal order was imposed by neighbourhood police, covering Ince Bar and nearby Kendal Road.

Under the restriction, police were given the power to remove would-be louts from the streets between Tuesday and Thursday teatimes.

Coun Molyneux said: “I was contacted a couple of weeks ago by a number of residents who have had problems with people throwing fireworks and causing a general nuisance in these areas.

“And from that we have this dispersal order, which I welcome. Hopefully the situation will calm down now. It’s not just been happening in this area but it has been a problem.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, had complained after a gang of teenagers threw a firework into the middle of the road at the Ince Bar junction.

She said: “There was a group of around 20 handing around there and they were all aged around 13 or 14.

“My husband was out walking our dog at the time and she was scared to death.”

The dispersal order was issued by neighbourhood police inspector Phil James “due to the rise in anti-social behaviour in the area”.

Part of the grounds for the order were to prevent “members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed”.

The order, which can be made under the 2014 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, made specific reference to an increase in firework-related disorder around Ince Bar and Smithy Green.

Not only could police and community support officers require people to leave the vicinity but they were not allowed back in the area for the 48-hour period specified.

Speaking last night, Insp James said: “The order was made in the run-up to Bonfire Night and we will now assess how successful it has been.”

Borough police have turned to dispersal orders to tackle anti-social behaviour across the borough.

Insp Neil Lawless, another neighbour inspector, was behind two similar crackdowns for parts of Pemberton and Marsh Green, running from Friday night to Sunday night.

Unruly youths were again blamed for a build-up of disorder problems associated with the Wigan estates.

Locations such as Lamberhead Road, Norley Hall Avenue, Medway Walk, Hodder Close, land around Westfield Community School, Canberra Road, Marsh Green, Scot Lane, Comet Road and Kitt Green Road, were all singled out.

The Ince development also comes after the emergency services have increasingly been put at risk by yobs leading up to Guy Fawkes Night.

Fire crews revealed last week how they had been targeted repeatedly by stone throwers in Westleigh after attending blazes which had been set deliberately there.

Crews in the Winstanley area of Wigan have also been pelted with sticks and stones while dealing with a spate of wheelie bin fires.