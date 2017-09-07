Two hundred homes without power after substation attack

Around 200 homes in Wigan are currently without power after suspected thieves attempted to break into an electricity substation.

Engineers from Electricity North West are currently carrying out emergency repairs on site after problems were first reported at around 9.30pm in Cale Lane, Aspull.

A spokeswoman for ENWL confirmed that the electricity supply had been affected by "third party damage".

She added: "Our engineers are currently carrying out a complicated piece of work to restore power.

"We expect that the supply should be returned to everyone by the early afternoon."

Police also attended the scene to provide assistance to engineers after they had been called out, it has been confirmed.

A GMP Wigan spokesman said: "We're investigating offences that have occurred at the scene and we have recovered some property including a forklift truck."