Two men on roof of town centre shop

An investigation has been launched after reports of a burglary at a shop in Wigan town centre.

Police were called to B&M Bargains, on Standishgate, at 12.05am on Thursday.

Officers went to the shop along with firefighters.

When they arrived, there were two men on the roof of the building and they were asked to get down.

One of the men, who is 43 years old, came down from the roof.

He was arrested by officers on suspicion of attempted burglary and remains in police custody for questioning this afternoon.

The other man fled the scene.

Police are continuing their enquiries as they attempt to trace him.

They are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

The police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number nine of December 15.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.