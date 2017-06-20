Two more arrested in Ellen Higginbottom murder probe

Murder squad detectives investigating the violent death of a Wigan student have made two further arrests.

It is believed that at least one of them relates to the burning of clothing in Billinge woodland.

Ellen Higginbottom was found dead in the early hours of last Saturday morning at Orrell Water Park, hours after family reported her missing and a social media appeal launched to find her.

A post-mortem examination subsequently found the 18-year-old died from severe neck injuries and two men - a 47-year-old and a 51-year-old - were later arrested in Billinge and Preston respectively.

Early on Tuesday police announced that two further arrests - of a man and a woman both aged 30 - had both been detained in the Wigan area the previous night on suspicion of assisting an offender. They too remain in police custody for questioning.

It is understood that the man was arrested in the Cob Moor Road area of Billinge. A picture of the arrest was captured on camera by a wigantoday reader. And a source claims that the arrest was made after burnt clothing was found in woodland that is linked to the killing.

Det Supt Howard Millington form Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “As of this evening, we have two further people in custody and, although we are making quick progress with our investigation, we still need people with information to get in touch with us.

“My thanks again goes to those who have already come forward with information and to those who continue to support us and Ellen’s loved ones as we carry out our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908, alternatively call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.