Wanted man could be in the borough

Police are searching for a man wanted on recall to prison who could be in the borough.

Lee Steenson is being sought after breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence he was given for criminal damage in November 2016.

Police believe Steenson may be in the Leigh or Atherton area.

The 29-year-old is also believed to have links to Eccles, Little Hulton, Salford and Wythenshawe.

Officers say he is known locally as Lee Lee.

Anyone with information on Steenson’s whereabouts should ring police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.