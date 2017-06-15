Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Mark Anthony Prior (42): Priory Road, Bryn – Drove at a speed exceeding 50mph on the M6 motorway in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three points.

Callum Myddelton (24): Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground - Drug driving on Montrose Avenue with cocaine and cannabis in the blood, drove without insurance and without a licence: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Philip Mark Hickey (29): Chorley Road, Standish - Assaulted Julie Horrocks by beating, damaged a packet of cigarettes and glasses belonging to Julie Horrocks: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, restraining order not to contact Julie Horrocks or enter Dean Crescent, Kitt Green: Pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay £36 compensation.

Clifford Anthony Faulkner (33): No fixed address - At Wigan, damaged a motor vehicle rear window to the value of £500 belonging to Donna Borland: Discharged conditionally for two years, pay compensation of £200.

Catherine Rogers (32): Thirlmere Avenue, Ince - Used a motor vehicle when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance and dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Kia Rio, to the value of £5,000: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Peter Hill (36): Ash Close, Appley Bridge - Behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace had been committed: Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

David Kenneth Collier (34): Brookhouse, Scholes - Without lawful excuse, had with him in a public place, namely Gidlow Lane, an offensive weapon, a samurai sword: Guilty plea, committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentence on June 21.

Michael James Bosy (19): Greenfields Crescent, Ashton - Drink driving on Pottery Road with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £270, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ryan John Charlton (32): Albert Street, Newtown - Possession of methadone: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Garry Steven John Lally (26): Wigan Road, Aspull - Assaulted Dominic Coote, causing actual bodily harm, damaged a front door window to the value of £40 belonging to Dominic Coote: Guilty pleas, committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on June 28.

Owolabe Muritala Oderinde (23): Derwent Road, Hindley - Drove on Marsh Row while disqualified and without insurance: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 pay a surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stacey Jayne O’Brien (26): Inglewhite, Skelmersdale – Possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine and having responsibility for a child under 16, wilfully assaulted, ill treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed the said child in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health: Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months with a drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £35 to the Crown Prosecution Service.