Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Rachel Louise Hodgson (28): Brandreth Drive, Parbold - Drove a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle which was unlicensed: Fined £138, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £10, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Shane John Dempsey (22): Beech Hill Lane, Beech Hill - In Wigan, breached the peace: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Leon Slater (19): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Handling stolen goods, namely a Vauxhall Insignia to the value of £2,000 belonging to Swift Dental Laboratory, drove the stolen Vauxhall Insignia on Stephen Street without insurance and without a licence: Jailed for 28 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, disqualified from driving for six months.

Daniel Robert Swindells (27): Rathen Avenue, Ince - Damaged front windows and windows of a front door to the value of £300 belonging to Michael Green, damaged a motor vehicle to the value of £150 belonging to Cathryn Howard - Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay compensation of £450, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig Andrew Higgins (26): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Breach of the peace in Wigan; Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

John Hulse (53): St Pauls Avenue, Wigan - Assaulted Karsen Patel by beating, assaulted John Wilkinson by beating, harassment of Karsen Patel and threatened to burn his shop down: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with the court finding the offence against Karsen Patel was racially aggravated, restraining order not to contact Karsen Patel or enter their shop, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Liam Peter Crossley (20): Locksview, Higher Ince - Threatened violence to gain entry into a home in Wigan Lower Road, damaged doors to the value of £230 belonging to Jade Winard: 12-month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay £230 compensation.

Jack Halliwell (27): Daleside Avenue, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community order: Community order to continue but made more onerous with a four-week curfew.

Mehran Kaviany (45): Kilburn Road, Orrell - Failed to comply with EU Hygiene Regulations at a pizza outlet: Fined £466, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £46, pay costs of £1,000.

Gareth Lee Pickton (30): DeTrafford Drive, Higher Ince - Failed to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence order: Fined £300.

Ben Thomas Hilton (23): Porlock Close, Platt Bridge - Drug driving with a cocaine derivative in the blood above the legal limit: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Adam Shannon (29): Falkirk Grove, Norley Hall - Drink driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Stephen Robert Cox (49): No fixed address - At Wigan, being an offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed to attend a police station after a release from prison: Jailed for four months as sixth time he failed to comply with notification requirements, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.