Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Rachel Boylan (38): Rivington Avenue, Wigan - Drink driving on Queensway with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Community order including Rehabilitation Activity, fined £100, ordered to pay £85 surcharge to fund victim services and disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Diane Greenall (62): Cadogan Drive, Winstanley - Drink driving on Winstanley Road with 299 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, exceeding the prescribed limit, failing to stop after an accident, driving without due care and attention: Community order including Rehabilitation Activity, required to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay victim surcharge of £85, £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Brian Marsh (65): Wigan Road, Hindley - Drink driving on Cross Street, Hindley, with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, required to pay victim surcharge of £30, required to pay Crown Prosecution Service £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Arnas Parciauskas (24): Spruce Road, Marsh Green - Drink driving on Marsh Green Road with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £250, required to pay a victim surcharge of £30, required to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service , disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Wendy Ascroft (37): Bridgewater Street, Hindley - Driving without due care and attention. Fined £100, required to pay victim surcharge of £30, required to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, three points added to driving record.

Mark Anthony Cunliffe (41): Brockhurst Walk, Wigan - Assault: Conditionally discharged for nine months, required to pay victim surcharge of £20.

Richard Sheridan (40): Withington Lane, Aspull - Breach of the peace on August 17: Bound over in the sum of £50 for six months to keep the peace.

Dorin Stoica (32): Sherbourn Place, Ince - Drove a motor vehicle on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour: Fined £200, required to pay a victim surcharge of £30, to pay costs of £100 and four points added to driving record.

James Baillie (38): Moore Street, Blackpool - In Wigan, stole a mobile phone to the value of £200: Conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay compensation of £200, to pay victim surcharge of £15.

Steven Ball (38): Rose Avenue, Wigan - Breached the peace on August 19: Bound over in the sum of £200 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Ian Snape (59): Ingram Street, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of urine for a laboratory test when suspected of having driven a vehicle. Fined £120, required to pay a victim surcharge of £30, to pay costs of £200 to pay Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license of 16 months.

Louise Kehoe (42): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Without lawful excuse, damaged a door and a fire extinguisher to the value of £120 belonging to Bond Street Hostel, Leigh. Conditionally discharged for 12 months, required to pay victim surcharge of £20, to pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Benjamin Hodgson (19): Thirlmere Avenue, Ashton - Drove a motor vehicle on Harrogate Street, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath was 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Fined £400, to pay victim surcharge of £40, to pay costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for 12 months.