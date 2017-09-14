Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Scott Baldwin (30): Ince Green Lane, Ince - Drove on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour: Fined £80, pay a surcharge of £30 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with five points.

Barry Russell Gottlieb (56): Taylor Road, Altrincham - Sold a nicotine inhaling product to a person under the age of 18 years at Traders Corner (Sexy Liquids Ltd), Mesnes Street, Wigan: Fined £800, pay a surcharge of £80 to fund victim services.

Kevin Green (38): Diane Road, Ashton - Attended without reasonable excuse an address on Edge Green Lane, Golborne which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order, drove a motor vehicle on Golborne Road, Wigan with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, produced 12 plants of cannabis: Community order, unpaid work requirement of 150 hours, restraining order not to contact Amanda Dixon and not to enter Edge Green Lane, Golborne, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge of £85 to fund victim services, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Dean Barrie Butler (48): Brook House, Warrington Lane, Wigan - Without lawful excuse, damaged motorcycle helmet, bike leathers and waterproof jacket to the value of £700; assaulted by beating: Restraining order made, must not directly or indirectly contact victim, must not go to an address at Wharfside, Heritage Way, Wigan. To pay compensation of £700, fined £400.

Paul Doherty (50): Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong - Assault by beating: Community order made to be under curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring. To pay compensation of £50, to pay victim surcharge of £85, to pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alan Wright (48): Bolton Road, Bamfurlong - Assault by beating him: Community order made to be under curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring, to pay compensation of £50, to pay victim surcharge of £85, to pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Zara Fairhurst (27): Vulcan Road, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for shoplifting offences: Community order revoked, committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months

Dale Robert Bailey (21): Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault: Community order revoked, committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for six months.

Elizabeth Winstanley (25): Grasmere Avenue, Higher Ince - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for drink driving: Community order revoked, committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Daniel Cummins (18): Mersey Bank Avenue, Manchester - Trespassed upon the lines of Wigan Wallgate Railway Station, property of Northern Rail: Fined £60, to pay victim surcharge of £30 and to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dean Robert Heaton (27): Mannion House, Crompton Street, Wigan - Assault by beating: Community order made to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, restraining order made not to contact victim and not to enter Laithwaite Road. To pay victim surcharge of £85, to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Carl Reardon (50): Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £80.