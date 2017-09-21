Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Ryan Bretherton (18): Warrington Road, Marus Bridge - Driving without insurance or licence, driving without due car and attention, driving when the proportion of a cocaine in blood exceeded the specified limit: Community order made to be under a curfew for 20 weeks with electronic monitoring. To pay victim surcharge of £85, to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaun Darren Elliott (29): Hector Road, Marsh Green - Drove a motor vehicle on Harrow Road, Marsh Green, whilst disqualified, drove without insurance: Committed to prison for eight weeks due to offence being the second time he has driven whilst disqualified, pay a victim surcharge of £115, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Sam Peter Webster (20): Burnside, Parbold - Took a car without the owner’s permission and causing damage to a vehicle, driving without insurance: Community order, be under curfew with electronic tag for 20 weeks, to pay victim surcharge of £85, to pay the Crown Prosecution Service £85, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 12 months.

Catherine Christy Heaton (53): Kingfisher Court, Sillitoe Drive, Wigan - Failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which were known to affect entitlement to Income Support: Given community order, curfew lasting six months. Required to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Terence Parker (33): Linney Square, Scholes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment: Fined £40.

Alan Henry Shacklady (72): Gathurst Road, Orrell - Shouted at, without reasonable excuse, two people, which he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: 12 months in prison as it was clear that, from previous behaviours and retraining orders, he had been making neighbours’ lives an absolute misery, required to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Ionel Durbala (21): Haweswater Avenue, Ince - Drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Sentenced to 12 weeks suspended for one year. Unpaid Work Requirement of 100 hours to be completed within 12 months, required to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Wayne Andrew Shacklady (50): Hector Road, Wigan - Assault by beating: Discharged conditionally for one year, restraining order made - must not contact victim and must not go to or enter Canberra Road, Marsh Green, required to pay compensation of £100, victim surcharge of £20, and costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Edgars Jonans (30): Kitt Green Road, Wigan - Drink driving with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 17 months, fined £300. Required to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ashley Woodcock (20): Linden Avenue, Ashton - Drink driving on Chantry Walk, with 126 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the prescribed limit of 80 milligrammes: Fined £182, to pay victim surcharge of £30, to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Shane Whalley (34): Ribble Drive, Norley Hall - Drink driving on Montrose Avenue, with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, to pay victim surcharge of £30, to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.