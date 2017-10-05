Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Scott William Thomas Black (29): Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge - Drove on Riverway, Wigan, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months. Fined £120. Required to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shannon Louise Galvin (19): Ansford Avenue, Abram - Drove on Warrington Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Fined £120. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Required to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Bradley Paul Smith (23): Patterdale Place, Higher Ince - Damaged a Vauxhall Corsa, without lawful excuse, to the value of £570. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, required to pay compensation of £570.

Wayne A’Hearne (51): Wellsley Close, Marsh Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison: Fined £50.

Gemma Louise Melling (24): Tunstall Lane, Pemberton - Drove on Ormskirk Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Community order, curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 25 months. Required to pay victim surcharge of £85.

Scott Craig Heaton (27): Warrington Road, Wigan - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kate Hitchmough (36): Burbank Close, Winstanley - used a large goods vehicle or passenger vehicle that was unlicensed: Fined £200, ordered to pay vehcile excise back duty of £274.

Stefan Roper (27): Mitchell Street, Newtown - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for criminal damage: Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months.

Sharon Armstrong (46): Blenheim Road, Kitt Green - Being the parent of a child at Shevington High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Discharged conditionally for three months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Debbie Hayes: Chorley Street, Ince - Being the parent of a child at Westleigh High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Brian Johnson (66): Acton House, Wellington Street, Scholes - Parking offence in relation to a disabled driver badge: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £200.

Lee Watkin: Marsden Street, Newton - Left litter, two bin bags, at Marsden Street: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Andrew Woodward: Chorley Street, Ince - Being the parent of a child at Westleigh High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Caroline Kildaire (32): Spencer Road West, Beech Hill - Being the parent of a child at Beech Hill High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £50.