Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Martin David Hulme (42): Robert Street, Platt Bridge - Possession of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Richard Howard Sheridan (40): Withington Lane, Aspull - Drunk and disorderly in Robin Park Road, Wigan; failed to surrender to custody: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jamie Clarence Wilde (25): No fixed address - Possession of a folded pocket knife in a public place, namely Wilson Avenue, Wigan; possession of articles for use in connection with theft of a motor vehicle, namely a screwdriver and hacksaw, assault by beating, credit card fraud: Jailed for 42 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Sharon Marie O’Reilly (33): No fixed address - Assaulted Catherine Halliwell by beating, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for 18 weeks as a sustained attack that was unprovoked and involved punching and kicking, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Craig Anthony Scanlon (30): Knowsley Avenue, Golborne - Damaged a stair rail to the value of £20: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Thompson (19): New Street, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order: Order to continue but made more onerous with unpaid work requirement for 50 hours.

Martin Miles (35): Rectory Road, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue but made more onerous with further unpaid work requirement for 20 hours, pay costs of £60.

Conor Lee Brown (19): Legh Street, Golborne - Drove without insurance or a licence, drove without due care and attention on Warrington Road, Leigh: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Kevin John Sculthorpe (57): Wigan Lane, Wigan - Sexual touching of a girl aged 13, not reasonably believing her to be aged 16 or over: Guilty plea given and committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on October 18.

Barry Christopher Maguire (45): No fixed address - Entered as a trespasser at Pennine Scaffolding in Wigan and stole electrical and food items: Jailed for 26 weeks as horrendous record of similar offending and caused damage breaking into the premises, pay £1,200 compensation.

Derek Wells (30): Chatburn Avenue, Golborne - Drink driving on Lowton Road, Lowton, with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance or a licence, without lawful authority took a Ford Focus and before it was recovered damage was caused: 12-month community order with alcohol treatment requirement and eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Craig Alan Lowe (40): Warrington Lane, Scholes - At Wigan, entered as a trespasser at Starbucks and stole a staff tip jar with contents: Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for one year, offence so serious as committed while under the influence of Class A drugs, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.