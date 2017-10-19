Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

David Knapman (40): Larch Close, Billinge - Drink driving on Caroline Street, Wigan, with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Craig Vincent Howard (33): Vincent Way, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Order to continue, fined £40.

Mathew Punnose (46): Swinley Lane, Wigan - Breached the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Gavin Spencer Barker (30): Rednall Walk, Poolstock - Drove on Comet Road, Wigan, without a licence, drove a vehicle without a test certificate and drove without insurance: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, disqualified from driving for six months.

Lucia Main (22): Spencer Road West, Wigan - Entered a train for the purpose of travel without having a ticket: Discharged conditionally for three months, pay £6 compensation.

Karen Sanderson Wright (54): Broom Road, Wigan - Failed to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances, namely that they were married to Philip Wright: 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £140 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adam Battersby (28): Elliot Drive, Hindley - Drove dangerously on Manchester Road, Ince, failed to stop after being instructed to so by a constable in uniform: Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Neil Openshaw (43) and Victoria Openshaw (36): Windermere Street, Whelley - Being the parent of a child at John fisher Catholic High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £75.

Denise Winterflood (48): De Trafford Drive, Ince - Disabled parking badge offence: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Siobhan Cahir (31): Ribble Drive, Norley Hall - Being the parent of a child at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months as third offence of a similar nature, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100.

Katie Joan Isherwood (25): Stratton Drive, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on Stratton Drive, Wigan, with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Adam Leslie Wilkinson (28): St Paul’s Avenue, Wigan - Drink driving on Bradley Lane, Wigan, with 59 micro grammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Gary Steven Cope (51): Car Bank Street, Atherton - At Wigan, assault by beating: Fined £262, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, no compensation ordered as a family matter they are trying to resolve.