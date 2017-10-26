Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Steven Critchley (29): Mayfield Road, Orrell - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days.

Clive John Bromley (43): Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan - Assaulted by beating, drove without due care and attention, possession of a butterfly knife and a police baton without reasonable excuse in Preston Road, Standish, failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for 20 weeks as used a weapon against a family member, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Jordan Brian Flemming (18): Scholes, Scholes: Entered Whiteledge Road, Wigan, while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, contacted Emma Hobson while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Leah Louise Catchpole (21): No fixed address - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Shane Lee Clarkson (29): Rosemary Crescent, Bottling Wood, Whelley - Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place: Community order with five-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Liam James Wynn (26): Hancock Close, Hindley Green - Non-payment of a £390 fine: Jailed for 14 days, suspended, as culpable neglect to pay.

Gareth Edward Lowe (46): Clifton Road, Bryn - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £100.

Thomas Brian Belshaw (26): Canberra Road, Marsh Green - Produced three cannabis plants: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to find victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kayleigh Louise Simm (26): Bickershaw Lane, Abram - Drink driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £230, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Joseph Tiernan (30): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Drug driving on Bolton Road, Aspull, with a cocaine derivative in the blood : Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Martyn Stephen Trezise (27): Marlborough Avenue, Spring View - Drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance: Jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months as was the second drink driving offence, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Anthony Butler (43): Marlborough Avenue, Ince - Committed fraud by using a stolen bank card to purchase goods for himself, knowingly allowed himself to be carried in a vehicle taken without consent, dishonestly cause electricity to be diverted or wasted: Nine-month community order with six-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Carl Browitt (53) and Sharon Browitt (51): Woodland Avenue, Hindley Green - Assaulted PC Longman in the execution of his duty, assault by beating; 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 140 hours, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the CPS.