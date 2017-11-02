Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Alan Ian Sheridan (21): Brindley Street, Wigan - Drove without insurance and without a licence, drove on Mill Lane on a motorbike without due care and attention: Fined £200, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed.

Wayne Dillon (38): Bryn Road, Ashton - Possession of cocaine: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jon Thomas Buckley Mellor (42): Linney Square, Scholes - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault of a police officer in the execution of his duty: Community order with eight-week curfew.

Shatha Ben Hadhram: Praed Street, London - Being the owner of land at Incefield House, Ince Green Lane, Wigan, failed to comply with a notice from Wigan Council to carry out repairs, secure the premises and remove overgrown vegetation: Fined £1,000, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £100, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sean Chaplin (35): Wesley Street, Pemberton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements following a release from prison, failed to surrender to custody: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Martin Booth (44): Wood Dagger Close, Hindley - Drink driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, disqualified from driving for 17 months , pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Liam John Mills (22): Cramond Close, Wigan - Drink driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, disqualified from driving for 20 months, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Marc Moore (33): Lamberhead Road, Wigan - Stole food from Dean Byron, handing stolen goods, a bank card: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £14 compensation, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Wayne Trevor Brown (38): Wigan Road, Ashton - Assault by beating, 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £100 compensation, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, restraining order not to contact victim or enter the curtilage at a home on Wigan Road, Ashton.

Paul Hughes (56): Crescent Avenue, Ashton - Harassment: 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £100 compensation, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, restraining order not to contact victim or enter the curtilage at a home on Crescent Avenue, Ashton, pay £150 compensation.

Anthony Stuart Rigby (35): Windermere Road, Hindley - Damaged a window to the value of £200: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £100, pay costs of £650.

Reece Adam Smith (26): Kale Lane, Wigan - Drove without due care and attention on the Whelley junction with Newman Street, Wigan, failed to stop at the scene of an accident: Pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, driving record endorsed with five penalty points, community order with 50 hours of unpaid work requirement.